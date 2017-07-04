‘Arrogance' causing climate change

/ Front page / News

ARROGANCE is one of the key contributors to the drastic impact of climate change with the Pacific Islands paying the price, says Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga.

Mr Sopoaga said first-world countries were really not concerned about the most vulnerable in society.

"It is simple arrogance, meaning at the end of the day it's the money issue that is driving climate change," he said. "And when you are dealing with money issues, the leaders are more interested in having wars. Why? Because industries thrive, and when industries thrive, it is through making tools, equipment and guns.

"They are the vultures."

He said it was about time Pacific leaders rediscover the traditional knowledge system of their forefathers as solutions to the impacts of climate change.

"This is exactly what we need to do, and we will raise it during our discussion to bring the Pacific culture perspective into solutions, we cannot ignore them," he said.

Pacific Islands Development Forum's secretary-general Francois Martel said they were looking at engaging traditional Pacific leaders.

"We talk so much about innovation and we forget that our forefathers have natural solutions to deal with this issue," he said.

New Zealand's deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett said technology was not always the answer.

"I'm not the expert, but we have our Maori knowledge and our own way and I think technology is not always the answer sometimes and I know it is matter of how you live with the environment and how you protect it," she said.