FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a story from a friend whose grandmother from a village in Savusavu was in town to visit her daughter who had just given birth.

After visiting her daughter at the hospital, curious relatives at the house she was staying in while in Suva asked the granny how mother and child were doing.

They were worried when she told them that her grandchild was under observation.

Wanting to know about the baby's condition, the relatives kept asking her more questions.

"Tell us what's wrong with baby?" they asked.

Grandmother replied, "The nurse just said baby's skin colour is not normal so they're keeping her for observation".

She told her relatives that the baby was being kept in an eggbeater.

This sent her relatives into fits of laughter, which made the grandmother ask them what was it for.

Beachcomber heard that the senior citizen's relatives then corrected her by saying that the baby would be in the incubator and not the eggbeater.








