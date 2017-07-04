NCD deaths

/ Front page / News

SINCE the year 2000, an average of 1300 people have been dying in the country from diabetes each year, says a senior Health Ministry official.

And from the same year, an average of 1000 people have been dying every year from heart diseases. This was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' national adviser for non-communicable diseases and wellness Dr Isimeli Tukana.

Dr Tukana said before 1985, NCDs such as diabetes were unspoken of and not common, however, today it had become one of the major causes of deaths for people below the age of 70 years in Fiji.

He said the statistics were alarming and a clear indication of how people's lifestyles were transforming and there was a need to change their mind-sets.

"There is a need for people to check their blood every year because smoking, low nutrition, alcohol and lack of physical activity can change the chemistry of blood," he said.

"So the solution to wellness is to stop smoking, control your weight, control your salt, eat more fruits and vegetables and stay active. There is no medicine for this, I can only advise but I can't move you because you have to do it yourself."

Dr Tukana said an average of 500 people died of stroke every year, 300 died from high blood pressure, 200 died from lung diseases while 90 died from kidney diseases.

He said not many Fijians lived past 50 years nowadays.

"People are dying young at 44 and the deaths in Fiji continue to rise," he said.

"The statistics are very alarming but the solution is very simple — change your lifestyle."

Dr Tukana said people in Fiji had the challenge of relying more on medication rather than changing their lifestyle, which was the cause of the diseases.