Policeman on assault charges

Update: 6:25PM A POLICEMAN was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for allegedly assaulting another female police officer.

Police Constable Senitiki Dugu who is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of breach of domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash.

He was alleged to have beaten up the complainant last week.

Police prosecutor, Corporal Sanil Kumar objected to bail for the accused citing that the accused was a police officer and should have known what to do instead of taking the law into his own hand.

He has been remanded in custody to give him time to think about what he did.

He will reappear in court on Thursday.