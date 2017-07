/ Front page / News

Update: 6:05PM THE Ministry of Women, Children and Social welfare recorded 22 cases of children beyond the control of their parents from January to May this year.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said these were cases of children who had uncontrollable behavior.

Responding to questions from this newspaper Mr Fatiaki also revealed that they had also recorded a total of 429 cases of crimes committed against children in the country within the same period.