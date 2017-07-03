Roles of online and social media in Pacific tourism

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Postgraduate students Karishma Sharma and Mani Mate. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:55PM ONLINE complaints on social media platforms and review sites can have a negative impact on consumers' evaluations.

Mani Mate a postgraduate student at the University of the South Pacific (USP) argued this at the recent School of Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) research colloquium at USP.

The research colloquium brought together various tourism stakeholders to discuss three ongoing postgraduate research projects in this context.

Mr Mate who worked in the hotel industry in the Cook Islands for over ten years in his presentation examined how Aitutaki hotel managers respond to negative online reviews, particularly on TripAdvisor.

Another presenter Karishma Sharma has worked in various positions in hospitality, design, marketing, and customer relations in both Fiji and Australia over the past decade and currently works as teaching assistant at STHM.

Ms Sharma's research titled "An investigation of social media marketing performance of Fiji's hotel industry" evaluates the marketing performance of 105 hotels in Fiji on various social media sites, according to the Digital Marketing Framework.

In her presentation, she identified the major problems regarding the social media marketing efforts of hotels, the implications behind these problems and provided recommendations for improvement accordingly.