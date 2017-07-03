Roles of online and social media in Pacific tourism

Update: 5:55PM ONLINE complaints on social media platforms and review sites can have a negative impact on consumers' evaluations.
Mani Mate a postgraduate
student at the University of the South Pacific (USP) argued this at the recent
School of Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) research colloquium at USP.
The research
colloquium brought together various tourism stakeholders to discuss three
ongoing postgraduate research projects in this context.
Mr Mate who worked in the hotel industry
in the Cook Islands for over ten years in his presentation examined how
Aitutaki hotel managers respond to negative online reviews, particularly on
TripAdvisor.
Another presenter Karishma
Sharma has worked in various positions in hospitality, design, marketing, and
customer relations in both Fiji and Australia over the past decade and
currently works as teaching assistant at STHM.
Ms Sharma's research titled "An
investigation of social media marketing performance of Fiji's hotel industry"
evaluates the marketing performance of 105 hotels in Fiji on various social
media sites, according to the Digital Marketing Framework.
In her presentation, she identified the major problems regarding the social
media marketing efforts of hotels, the implications behind these problems and
provided recommendations for improvement accordingly.