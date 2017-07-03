USP, champion in the research front in the Pacific

Update: 5:43PM THE University of the South Pacific (USP) is moving towards being an excellent University hence has been vibrant in all areas of research both in the Pacific and all over the world.
Science Programme
Coordinator at USP's Emalus Campus, Port Vila, Vanuatu Dr Krishna Kotra
highlighted this in a statement saying USP has been a champion in the research
front in the Pacific with in-house and collaborative projects being underway.
A team of scientists
from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, experts and other key
stakeholders in Oceania Region are working with USP to identify the most
critical water security, equity, and sustainability issues facing New Zealand
and the rest of Oceania.
Dr Kotra said USP has
made these research works part of their curriculum and also provides first-hand
training to its students.