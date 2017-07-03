USP, champion in the research front in the Pacific

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Krishna Kotra, Science Progamme Coordinator, Mr Ruben Markward, Campus Manager, Dr Lokesh Padhye, University of Auckland (Middle from Left to right) along with staff of Emalus Campus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM THE University of the South Pacific (USP) is moving towards being an excellent University hence has been vibrant in all areas of research both in the Pacific and all over the world.

Science Programme Coordinator at USP's Emalus Campus, Port Vila, Vanuatu Dr Krishna Kotra highlighted this in a statement saying USP has been a champion in the research front in the Pacific with in-house and collaborative projects being underway.

A team of scientists from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, experts and other key stakeholders in Oceania Region are working with USP to identify the most critical water security, equity, and sustainability issues facing New Zealand and the rest of Oceania.

Dr Kotra said USP has made these research works part of their curriculum and also provides first-hand training to its students.