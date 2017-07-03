Prof Wadan Narsey's collections for UniFiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Vice-Chancellor Professor Prem Misir, Pro-Chancellor Anil Tikaram and Professor Raman Subramani at the book receiving ceremony at UniFiji Saweni Campus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:27PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) received a generous gift of 845 books from Professor Wadan Narsey's Collections last month.

On behalf of Professor Wadan Narsey, Professor Raman Subramani handed over the collection of books to the University Pro- Chancellor, Anil Tikaram, and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir.

At the ceremony Professor Subramani urged students to be smart in their knowledge of technology and to think beyond technology.

Professor Subramani also spoke of the significance of the donation and the cultural value of books.

"While the Wadan Narsey Collection provides useful resource for the University of Fiji's growing Postgraduate programmes, the gift has symbolic meaning as well. It represents a sense of service to the country evident among educated Fijians who want to give back to society part of what they have received from it," he said.