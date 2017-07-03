Bua women taught to sell quality crabs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants from Tavea, Navunievu, Navakasiga in Bua listen to Guirico Ganon of a Crab Company in Navua explain the proper way of tying and untying the crabs before they are placed in the fattening cages. Picture SUPPLIED

Update: 5:09PM A CRAB fattening workshop recently held in the villages of Waisa and Navunievu in Bua were aimed at teaching women to sell quality crabs at better prices in markets.

Organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Non-Government Organisation's researcher Margaret Fox said crabs targeted for the crab fattening technique were large crabs that are within legal size that are thin and need to be fattened so they could maintain good weight when sold at the markets.

Women in the workshop were taught how to make cages that acted as holding areas for crabs until they were ready to be sold in markets.