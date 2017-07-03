Fiji Time: 8:51 PM on Monday 3 July

Bua women taught to sell quality crabs

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, July 03, 2017

Update: 5:09PM A CRAB fattening workshop recently held in the villages of Waisa and Navunievu in Bua were aimed at teaching women to sell quality crabs at better prices in markets.

Organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Non-Government Organisation's researcher Margaret Fox said crabs targeted for the crab fattening technique were large crabs that are within legal size that are thin and need to be fattened so they could maintain good weight when sold at the markets.

Women in the workshop were taught how to make cages that acted as holding areas for crabs until they were ready to be sold in markets.








