Bua women taught to sell quality crabs

Update: 5:09PM A CRAB fattening workshop recently held in the villages of Waisa and Navunievu in Bua were aimed at teaching women to sell quality crabs at better prices in markets.
Organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Non-Government
Organisation's researcher Margaret Fox said crabs targeted for
the crab fattening technique were large crabs that are within legal size that
are thin and need to be fattened so they could maintain good weight when
sold at the markets.
Women in the workshop were taught how to make cages that
acted as holding areas for crabs until they were ready to be sold in markets.