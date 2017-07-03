Assessors find uncle guilty of raping niece

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM A MAN who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece at their home in Nasinu was found guilty of the offences by the three assessors of the trial this afternoon.

The accused who is charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

The alleged offences took place on various occasions between 2012 and 2016 while he was residing with the complainant and their extended family.

He has been further remanded in custody.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgment on the case tomorrow.