Assessors find uncle guilty of raping niece

Update: 4:56PM A MAN who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece at their home in Nasinu was found guilty of the offences by the three assessors of the trial this afternoon.
The accused
who is charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault
appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this
afternoon.
The alleged
offences took place on various occasions between 2012 and 2016 while he was
residing with the complainant and their extended family.
He has been
further remanded in custody.
Justice
Perera will deliver his judgment on the case tomorrow.