Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Ltd address climate change impacts

Update: 4:45PM IN a bid to address the global impacts of climate change, Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) Ltd (CCAF) today launched their solar energy project- an initiative that would further improve the company?s energy efficiency.

The first stage of the project will see the provision of 40 per cent of energy for their main Suva site directly from the sun, further reducing their reliance on diesel energy.

As part of the project, the company had entered into a partnership with Sunergise for the installation of 3800 solar panels to their main production plant providing a cleaner renewable energy source.

According to CCAF general manager Roger Hare, the project marked a significant event for the whole AMATIL group.

"This solar energy project is the first of its kind in the AMATIL family and is something we are very proud of as it aligns with our environmental values" he said.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who officially launched the project earlier today, said "This is a wonderful project and an example of how a multinational company - working with Sunergise and the Fijian Government - can make a real difference in the fight against climate change."

The company, a leading manufacturer for beverages in the Asia Pacific region, further plans to extend the project to 80 per cent of energy provision via solar panel.

Coca-Cola Amatil operates in six countries across the region delivering an unrivalled portfolio of popular beverages and ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks.