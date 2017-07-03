Fiji Time: 8:51 PM on Monday 3 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G: Climate change adaptation, development inseparable

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, July 03, 2017

Update: 4:41PM The Attorney-General, Minister for Economy and Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, addressed the panelists and stakeholders during Session 2 of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Speaking on public and private climate financing and insurance in Fiji's situation he said climate change development adaptation and national development went hand in hand.

"You cannot actually separate it because they are very much intertwined," he said.

"You cannot talk about development in a country like ours without talking about measures for handling climate change or issues emanating from climate change effects. For example if you are building a road; that probably needed of be built because of the effects of rising sea levels, and you need to probably build better structures because of very severe cyclones. They are one and the same," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

The panelists for Session 2 on public and private climate financing and insurance included global experts, Martin Wilder AM, the chairman of Australian Renewable Energy (ARENA), the ANZ rep for Swiss Re Vicki Mullen and Suki Atwal, the principal green finance specialist of Global Green Growth Institute.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64150.6225
JPY 56.011253.0112
GBP 0.37870.3707
EUR 0.43270.4207
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.64640.6214
USD 0.49610.4791

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sign up or miss out
  2. Special game for Henry
  3. SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA
  4. Interest to contest
  5. SODELPA's new start
  6. Horn stuns Pacquiao at home
  7. Tavui cleared
  8. Airline flies to Adelaide
  9. We will never abandon you: Bainimarama
  10. Dialogue on village laws ends

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  9. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)
  10. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)