Keep cheap politics out: PM

Update: 4:32PM KEEP cheap politics out of the need for urgent climate action on climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made this remark while speaking at a launch of a solar energy project at Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) at Laucala Beach Estate in Nasinu earlier today.

Mr Bainimarama, who is the incoming COP23 president, raised his frustration over certain "small minded people in Fiji" who had questioned him on why so much time was spent preparing for the international meeting in Bonn, Germany later this year.

"My simple response is that nothing else will matter in the least if we can't secure our future in the face of climate change. It is the number one issue in Fiji and the entire world," he said.

"And having been asked to lead that fight by the global community, I am going to do it and do it to the best of my ability.

"Because everything we hold dear as a nation depends on it, our way of life, the future of our children and the future of our beloved Fiji."

Mr Bainimarama said the urgency of dealing with climate change cannot be overstated with the impacts of global warming becoming more serious.

"This is not someone else's problem, it is our problem," he said.

"Let's work together as a nation to do what we can to make a difference, to get the world to understand that our very future hangs in the balance."