Parents, teachers play important role

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, July 03, 2017

Update: 3:28PM PARENTAL guidance and teacher's support are collectively important in a child's development whether in sports or classroom activity.

Suva Kaji Rugby advisor Jiuta Wainibuli said parents are very influential not only in terms of morale support but they are also the backbone of every child's activity.

"I would like to thank the parents, for their support financially and supporting them at home and also the hard working teachers. Who have been sacrificing a lot of time in coaching these boys," Wainibuli said.

Wainibuli indicated that parents and teacher have important roles to play in a child's sporting and learning life.








