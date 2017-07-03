More competitions for FSA

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:48PM DESPITE having very limited resources the Fiji Shooting Association (FSA) is currently working on organizing more competitions for its members and developing ways to promote the sport in the country.

FSA armorer and games co-ordinator Quintyn Steven said they were trying to organize as much competitive competitions for their members.

"Also to get them what they don't have in Fiji, we don't have facilities (international standards shooting facilities)," Steven said.

And he highlighted that development of the Sport has been slow because of the expensive nature of the sport in terms of purchasing equipment also carrying out of technical and logistical exercises.