+ Enlarge this image What is left of the burnt house in Ba. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:06PM EIGHT people in Sarava, Ba, were rendered homeless yesterday after fire destroyed their timber and iron residence.

According to the National Fire Authority, a team from the Ba Fire Station responded to a fire emergency call at 3.28am.

Two fire trucks responded to the emergency eight minutes later when the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The victims of the house fire were asleep before the blaze broke out and managed to escape unharmed.

Investigations into the incident continue.