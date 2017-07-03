We will never abandon you: Bainimarama

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama delivers his official address at the opening of the inaugural Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:02PM WE will never abandon you, just as we will continue to fight for justice for every single vulnerable person on earth.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while welcoming island neighbors, Kiribati and Tuvalu at the opening the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event at the Grand Pacific Hotel this morning.

"Of all the vulnerable nations of the world, you are the most vulnerable," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Of all the moral force we can muster to remind the world of its obligations, you have the greatest moral force of all," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said to allow sovereign nations to slip beneath the rising seas altogether to preserve the economies and lifestyles of others would be an act of unparalleled selfishness and injustice.

"And any global citizen who believes in justice has no moral choice other than to side with you in your struggle," he said.

"On behalf of everyone in this room, I ask you to convey to your people that we rededicate ourselves to that struggle today. We are with you. We are doing everything we can to stand up for you in the great forums of the world."