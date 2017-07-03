Fiji Time: 1:58 PM on Monday 3 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water disruption for parts of Nadi

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 03, 2017

Update: 1:43PM PEOPLE living in parts of Nadi are being urged to store water and to use it wisely due to disruptions from 11:00am to 4pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) says the areas affected include parts of Vatutu village, nearby areas and Taci.

The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at Vatutu village.

The authority is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm this afternoon (03/07).

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64150.6225
JPY 56.011253.0112
GBP 0.37870.3707
EUR 0.43270.4207
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.64640.6214
USD 0.49610.4791

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sign up or miss out
  2. Interest to contest
  3. SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA
  4. Horn stuns Pacquiao at home
  5. Airline flies to Adelaide
  6. SODELPA's new start
  7. Dialogue on village laws ends
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Upgrade and expansion
  10. Vocea to draw up programs aimed to create healthy life

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. He's the man Thursday (29 Jun)