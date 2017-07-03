Water disruption for parts of Nadi

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:43PM PEOPLE living in parts of Nadi are being urged to store water and to use it wisely due to disruptions from 11:00am to 4pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) says the areas affected include parts of Vatutu village, nearby areas and Taci.

The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at Vatutu village.

The authority is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm this afternoon (03/07).

WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj