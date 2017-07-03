Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former judicial officer jailed

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 03, 2017

Update: 1:31PM A FORMER revenue collector for the Judicial department was sentenced to more than a year by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning after being convicted of corruption related charges.

Farzana Bano who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) was handed down her sentence by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili after she pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of falsification of documents and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Bano between January 2017 and March 2017, in Suva dishonestly falsified bank copies of receipts and revenue collector's cash analysis sheets with the intention to obtaining a gain from the Ministry of Justice.

As a result of falsifying bank copies of receipts, the Accused obtained a financial advantage amounting to $11,715.60 for herself from the Ministry of Justice knowing that she was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

She was sentenced to 17 months for the count of falsification of documents and one year 11 months for the count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Mr Ratuvili ordered that the sentence to be served concurrently - making the final sentence one year and 11 months.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64150.6225
JPY 56.011253.0112
GBP 0.37870.3707
EUR 0.43270.4207
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.64640.6214
USD 0.49610.4791

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sign up or miss out
  2. Interest to contest
  3. SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA
  4. Horn stuns Pacquiao at home
  5. Airline flies to Adelaide
  6. SODELPA's new start
  7. Dialogue on village laws ends
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Upgrade and expansion
  10. Vocea to draw up programs aimed to create healthy life

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. He's the man Thursday (29 Jun)