Former judicial officer jailed

Update: 1:31PM A FORMER revenue collector for the Judicial department was sentenced to more than a year by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning after being convicted of corruption related charges.

Farzana Bano who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) was handed down her sentence by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili after she pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of falsification of documents and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Bano between January 2017 and March 2017, in Suva dishonestly falsified bank copies of receipts and revenue collector's cash analysis sheets with the intention to obtaining a gain from the Ministry of Justice.

As a result of falsifying bank copies of receipts, the Accused obtained a financial advantage amounting to $11,715.60 for herself from the Ministry of Justice knowing that she was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

She was sentenced to 17 months for the count of falsification of documents and one year 11 months for the count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Mr Ratuvili ordered that the sentence to be served concurrently - making the final sentence one year and 11 months.