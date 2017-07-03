Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Training for teachers

Litia Cava
Monday, July 03, 2017

AS many as 19 Early Childhood Education (ECE) teachers were trained and upskilled on the best practices using local resources for literacy and numeracy by the EduFiji Kidz program during a two-day workshop at Nausori last Wednesday.

The teachers from the Nausori District also received their certificates after the EduFiji Kidz Train the Trainer workshop dinner at Novotel Suva Lami Bay last Thursday

EduFiji Kidz co-ordinator Kelera Yalidole, who had travelled from Auckland, New Zealand, for the workshop, said the program was about supporting Fijian teachers.

Ms Yalidole said it was important to continuously engage and give teachers effective learning tools to train children.

She said the learning tools, which were to be distributed to 19 ECE centers around the country, would assist teachers to help students think outside the box as they learn and to stay motivated.

The team from EduFiji Kidz included ambassadors Timoci Naqusa, Drue Slatter and founder Ikitaga Malo and Patrick Osbourne.








