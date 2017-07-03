Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Labasa chamber happy

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, July 03, 2017

THE Labasa Chamber of Commerce has applauded Government's 2017-2018 National Budget for providing incentives for canefarmers.

Commerce president Satish Kumar said the incentives were included in the budget submissions given to the Ministry of Economy during its public consultation.

"Labasa Town depends on the sugarcane industry for economic activities and the incentives for farmers are a major boost for the business community," he said.

"It's a good budget and canefarmers will save money through these incentives as Government has reduced cost of fertiliser and hiring of harvesting machines.

"Assistance to canefarmers was what we requested Government to look into because our town depends largely on them for financial support."

On the pay increment for civil servants, Mr Kumar said it would also be an advantage for his members.

"They will have more to spend in town and the business community will surely benefit," he said.

"The tax threshold which now stands at $30,000 is another bonus for us because people will have more money in their pockets to spend. So all in all, we are happy that canefarmers have been assisted through this budget because it is during the harvesting season that we benefit financially."

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said canefarmers would now buy a 50 kilogram bag of fertiliser at $20 instead of the normal price of $31.50.

The hire of harvesting machines and its charges would now be under the eyes of the Commerce Commission that has determined a rate of $17.50 per tonne of cane.








