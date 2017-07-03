Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

300-truck plan a dream, says farmer

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, July 03, 2017

PLANS by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to purchase 300 trucks and 20 mechanical harvesters as announced in the 2017-2018 National Budget are nothing more than a dream, says prominent Ba sugarcane grower Arun Sharma.

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while speaking on Government's allocation to the sugar industry for the 2017-2018 financial year.

"How can you talk about such a huge investment when you don't have the cane supply for that amount of trucks and harvesters," he said.

"It does not make any business sense to make such a big commitment when you don't have the raw material to justify such a big investment.

"They (Government) have taken the right steps by reducing the cost of fertiliser and regulating mechanical harvester hire rates, but they should first focus on increasing cane production.

"Once we have production over the three million tonne mark consistently over the next few years then the Fiji Sugar Corporation can talk about buying trucks and harvesters."

Mr Sharma added that given the fact that trucks cost more than $100,000 each, purchasing 300 meant a capital expenditure of $30m, money which could be better spent elsewhere.

"Why not empower farmers cooperatives and allow them to purchase trucks with grants, similar to the $90,000 given for mechanical harvesters.

"Government can regulate the hire rates of these trucks and still bring the transport costs down without having to invest so much into buying trucks and then worrying about the maintenance costs as well."








