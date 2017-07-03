More for widows and guardians

/ Front page / News

SINGLE mothers, deserted spouses, widows, prisoner dependents, foster parents and guardians as well as children under State care can now receive $110 to $119 per child.

This is under the Child Protection Allowance is part of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The allocation for this program is $6.8m, an increase of $1.6m from last year's budget.

The child support per month is inclusive of a $50 food voucher.

Separate from the child protection allowance is the child protection program which has an allocation of $1.3m which includes:

n setting up of awareness programs; and

n implementation of the recommendations of the committee on the Convention on the Rights of the Child.