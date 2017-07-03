Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

More for widows and guardians

Monday, July 03, 2017

SINGLE mothers, deserted spouses, widows, prisoner dependents, foster parents and guardians as well as children under State care can now receive $110 to $119 per child.

This is under the Child Protection Allowance is part of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The allocation for this program is $6.8m, an increase of $1.6m from last year's budget.

The child support per month is inclusive of a $50 food voucher.

Separate from the child protection allowance is the child protection program which has an allocation of $1.3m which includes:

n setting up of awareness programs; and

n implementation of the recommendations of the committee on the Convention on the Rights of the Child.








