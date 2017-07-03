Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Sharma: Nothing for manual labour

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, July 03, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers who only use manual labourers will not benefit from Government's $60 million allocation to the Sugar Ministry in the 2017-2018 National Budget, says prominent Ba grower Arun Sharma.

"Increasing the fertiliser subsidy is good, now farmers will only pay $20 a bag instead of $31.50, but the focus on support for mechanical harvesters is where Government went wrong," he said.

"The least they (Government) could have done was subsidise labour hire costs for farmers who only use manual cutters by $1 or $2 a tonne.

"Government should realise that only 35 per cent of cane is able to be harvested using mechanical harvesters, 65 per cent still needs people to cut cane.

"The announcement by the Attorney-General that the Fiji Sugar Corporation will buy 300 trucks, of which 200 are tipper trucks specifically for mechanically harvested cane, shows that he is not aware that the majority of cane is manually cut.

"This is because it is grown in hilly terrain or areas where mechanical harvesters cannot go."

Mr Sharma added that the announcement that FSC was purchasing 20 mechanical harvesters was also disappointing for growers who only used labourers to harvest their crop.

Parliament passed a motion earlier this year for an extension to the loan guarantee to FSC from $120m to $322m.

FSC CEO Graham Clark said the guarantee would be used to secure more funds to upgrade mills, restore the railway network and purchase mechanical harvesters and trucks.








