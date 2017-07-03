SODELPA's new start

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President of the Fiji Social Democratic Liberal Party Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, left, and SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, right, during the AGM at Epworth Hall last week. Picture: JONA KONATACI

REAPPOINTED Social Democratic Liberal Party(SODELPA) president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu emphasised the importance of unity and love at the party's annual general meeting at Epworth House hall in Suva last week.

"This is an important meeting as we will need to look at ourselves to create a new beginning,"Ratu Naiqama said.

"We need to hear each other out and at the same time help balance the responsibilities and work towards achieving things together.

"I would like to acknowledge all the work that has been done and we must continue to work together."

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said he was impressed with discussions and the level of support received from members of the party.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa also pledged her support for Mr Rabuka and also reiterated on the need for support from members of the party.

The meeting was attended by members of Parliament of the party, party constituency representatives and supporters.