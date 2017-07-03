Fiji Time: 1:58 PM on Monday 3 July

SODELPA's new start

Litia Cava
Monday, July 03, 2017

REAPPOINTED Social Democratic Liberal Party(SODELPA) president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu emphasised the importance of unity and love at the party's annual general meeting at Epworth House hall in Suva last week.

"This is an important meeting as we will need to look at ourselves to create a new beginning,"Ratu Naiqama said.

"We need to hear each other out and at the same time help balance the responsibilities and work towards achieving things together.

"I would like to acknowledge all the work that has been done and we must continue to work together."

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said he was impressed with discussions and the level of support received from members of the party.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa also pledged her support for Mr Rabuka and also reiterated on the need for support from members of the party.

The meeting was attended by members of Parliament of the party, party constituency representatives and supporters.








