$5.6m for recruitment of 250 teachers

/ Front page / News

THE recruitment the 50 secondary schoolteachers approved in the 2017/2018 National Budget for the Education Ministry will be held next year for four newly established secondary schools.

This was confirmed by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The education sector was allocated $964.4m in the 2017/2018 National Budget, of which a total of $5.6m was allocated to the ministry for the recruitment of 200 primary schoolteachers and 50 secondary schoolteachers.

"The recruitment for secondary schools will be made next year as all the 50 new establishments are for four new high schools.

"They are Jeremiah College in Tacirua, Magodro College, Christian Mission Fellowship (CMF) High School and a new school in Ra," Dr Reddy said.

"For primary recruitment, we intend to recruit some in August to give one additional teacher in those schools where we have only four teachers now."

Dr Reddy added the remaining recruitment would be done in January.