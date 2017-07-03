Police launch community campaign

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has embarked on the Know Your neighbour campaign to combat the spate of aggravated robberies.

The campaign is being adopted by the police community policing unit as a means to address crimes.

Director community policing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Waqa Cavuilati said the campaign was similar to their neighbourhood watch zone concept.

"The main aim of the campaign is to encourage members of the public to develop an understanding of those living in their neighbourhood as a way of looking out for each other and keeping criminal elements at bay," SSP Cavuilati said.

He said the focus of the unit would be to know your neighbour to help prevent crime.

"When you don't know the person living next to you it will be hard to know if people you see there are strangers or occupants of the house, so if someone walked in and stole things in front of you, you would be oblivious to the fact that a crime is being committed.

"However, this will all change if you know your neighbours because if there is any suspicious activity you can always call them up and clarify.

"While some may think of this as prying it really is about looking out for each other and it's better to be safe than sorry."

SSP Cavuilati also called on public's assistance in their fight against crime as police could not be everywhere at once.