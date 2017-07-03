/ Front page / News

IMMIGRATION New Zealand (INZ) has discovered a new visa scam targeting Fijians who have applied under the Pacific Access Category (PAC) ballot process.

INZ had warned they were aware of an electronic mail (email) and text scam aimed at Fijian citizens which has attempted to copy the Immigration New Zealand Pacific Access Category (PAC) ballot process.

In a statement, INZ said those who had received the email of text should check for the following:

* look for basic mistakes in language and check who the text or email sender is;

* copies of scammed information indicate that it is from USAFIS Immigration Services — this is clearly an error as it refers to the US;

* when Immigration New Zealand (INZ) sends emails or texts, there is no requirement to respond to them;

* INZ will only be back in contact with those registrants who were successful through the PAC ballot; and

* INZ will not ask for any fees or costs.

According to INZ, the PAC ballot process informs people via text and email whether they were successful after an individual has lodged a PAC registration form through local Visa Application Centres (VAC).

A registrant will either be provided with a failed or successful result if successful a registration number is provided.

A ballot was run on June 9, 2017, and those registration numbers that were drawn are available on the INZ website and can be found on https://www.immigration.govt.nz/about-us/media-centre/news-notifications/pacific-quota-ballot-results.