Kaila! Star Search celebrates 10th anniversary

Litia Cava
Monday, July 03, 2017

AS the Kaila! Star Search competition celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa says the competition has bred and showcased raw local talents.

And this year, out of the 15 finalists who have made it through the quarter-finals, five will be eliminated during the semi-finals next week.

Vakadewavosa said performers would need to step up their acts to impress the judges.

"Just like any other show, the competition is getting tough as the judges are getting very tough and strict with their judging and preparations for the show are going well," he said.

"We thank everyone for their support, the friends and families that have come out to support and we urge everyone to come around and celebrate the 10th anniversary of art and we look forward to having more people to come out in numbers."

The show consists of solo singers, dual acts, contemporary acts, hip-hop dancing and other performances.

* Tickets for round 3 show are on sale for $3.50. The show will be held on July 13 at Village 6.








