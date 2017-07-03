Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

GPs want bigger role in public health care system

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, July 03, 2017

THE Fiji College of General Practitioners wants to work with the Health Ministry and take on a bigger role in the public health care system.

Under a proposed scheme, GPs hope to eventually take over primary health care and reduce the health care burden for Government.

This means that instead of visiting the Outpatients Department at hospitals and health centres for general health issues, people could go to GPs instead.

Fiji College of General Practitioners committee member Dr Ram Raju said the group would discuss the proposal with the Minster of Health Rosy Akbar.

"We hope to reach a resolution especially on the major issues that should be discussed further with the Minister of Health," he said.

"We'll also be focusing on the future of general practitioners in the country. We want to be able to play a bigger role especially in the care of the wider community.

"What we hope to see eventually is the entire primary care of the country diverted to general practitioners."

He said the majority of the country's primary health care was dealt by the public health system and this placed a huge strain on the ministry.

"As we all know the majority of the primary care patients go to the Outpatient Department in hospitals and health centres.

"We feel that unless the general practitioners are accepted into the mainstream health care, the quality and the standard care of the population will not be delivered effectively.

"We will be giving a document to the Health Minister on how general practitioners can be absorbed into the primary care of our general public."

The 25th Fiji College of General Practitioners Conference was held at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa.








