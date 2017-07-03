Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Upgrade and expansion

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, July 03, 2017

THE upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Department and operating theatres at the Lautoka Hospital will mean improved and more efficient health services for the 370,000 people who rely on the facility for primary and advanced medical services.

Speaking at the opening of the newly completed $12.7 million project, Lautoka Hospital acting medical superintendent Dr Rigamoto Taito said the hospital was facing increasing demand for services.

"As expected as the population grows, demands for services increase," she said.

"So for the past three to five years there has been a steady increase in service utilisation in all areas of health care services at the Lautoka Hospital.

"In 2016, there were a little over 112,000 visits to either general outpatients or Emergency Department.

"Of this, close to 50 per cent were visits to emergency department alone.

"Also in 2016, close to 7000 operations were carried out — an increase of 1000 from 2013."

Dr Taito acknowledged the Government for the major upgrade which increased Emergency Department beds from four to 17 and operating theatres from three to six.

"With the West having the most number of road accidents, the new Emergency Department will now have a better capacity to deal with such emergencies and thus help improve patient outcomes."

The Lautoka Hospital was built in 1975.

It has about 900 staff members, of which 106 are doctors, 390 are nurses supported by other allied health staff and corporate staff members.








