Airline flies to Adelaide

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, July 03, 2017

FIJI Airways marks yet another milestone with the departure of its first direct flight to Adelaide, South Australia, on Friday.

With the airlines already flying nonstop from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the new route marks the fourth direct service from Australia and the first new route to the market in a decade.

"This is an exciting day for Fiji Airways as it marks our expansion and growth in our most significant market, after Fiji," said managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen.

"We are thrilled to now have a connection with South Australia and along with getting more Fijians to experience that wonderful part of Australia and having easier accessibility to friends and family there, we are looking forward to welcoming more South Australians to our beautiful home."

Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said Fiji had always been a popular destination with South Australian travellers.

"And Fiji Airways' new link now makes it even more attractive," he said.

"This also creates another one-stop connection with the US West Coast with the added bonus of being able to stopover in beautiful Fiji."

Mr Young added the new service was embraced by South Australia's Fijian community, who were excited about the direct link with Nadi.

Hal Caldwell, regional director Australia for Tourism Fiji, said the new direct service to Nadi from Adelaide meant more Australians beyond the eastern seaboard would easily be able to experience Fiji.

"Australia is Fiji's top tourism market not only for its unique culture and the friendliest population on the planet, but also because it's so close," he said.

"It's the perfect place for Aussies to enjoy an overseas holiday without the burden of jetlag.

"The Fijian tourism sector is ready and raring to extend a big bula welcome to South Australians."

Fiji Airways direct service to Adelaide from Nadi departs Nadi International Airport at 4.30pm on Mondays and Fridays and arrive in South Australia at 8.30pm

The flights depart Adelaide at 10pm on Mondays and Fridays for Nadi and arrive at Nadi International airport at 5.35am.

Fiji Airways flies twice daily from Sydney, daily from Brisbane and five times a week from Melbourne, with onward connections to San Francisco — recently extended to year round — Los Angeles and Honolulu.

The airline also codeshares with Qantas for passengers wishing to travel from other Australian capital cities.








