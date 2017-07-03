Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

NCDs one of the biggest killers, says Burchell

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, July 03, 2017

FIJIANS have been urged to have a proactive attitude towards living a healthy life to combat impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary, Alison Burchell, made this plea at Friday's National Sports Day and Wellness Day event held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

"NCDs is one of the biggest killers in our country claiming lives of people and so we need to take the initiative first, ourselves, to live a healthy lifestyle," she said.

"We need to take charge first over healthy living and the public should not wait for the ministry to come and organise events.

"It's very important for the community to take the initiative and do their daily exercise and eat nutritious healthy food."

The presence of children at the park was described as an encouragement.

Ms Burchell said it was positive for parents to involve children with an active life as well.

"It's encouraging to see children here and we should start promoting this healthy lifestyle from a very young age amongst our children," she said.

"This holiday is a time of bringing the community together and is a day of having fun with families do exercise.

"We must remember that a healthy community produces a very productive economy for any nation."








