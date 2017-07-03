Vocea to draw up programs aimed to create healthy life

/ Front page / News

AFTER the reports of deaths caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Northern Commissioner Jovesa Vocea will draw up programs aimed at creating a healthy life style among civil servants.

In an interview, he said this would cover the government workers in the North.

"The high number of deaths caused by NCDs is worrying and the fact that a lot of young civil servants have also died from it is a matter of concern," he said.

"So, I will organise an ongoing healthy living program for civil servants in the North to encourage them to live healthy life styles.

"This is very important because having a healthy team means increase in productivity and will boost our performance."

Mr Vocea was part of the National Sports Day and Wellness Day at Subrail Park in Labasa where he pleaded with his team to stay healthy for the sake of their families too.

He said NCDs had also created situations where children were orphaned as a result of the death of parents.

"This is the sad part of it, so we will draw up a program that will be ongoing for our workers to follow and is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle," Mr Vocea said.

"It is the individual's choice to live a healthy life but I also believe we should work together to promote healthy living. This program will cover civil servants not only in Labasa but those in Bua, Cakaudrove and Taveuni."