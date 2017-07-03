Taveuni's tourism sector to greatly benefit

/ Front page / News

THE tourism sector on Taveuni is expected to benefit from plans by Government to implement 100 per cent renewable energy on the island.

Taveuni Palms Resort co-owner Collin O'Neill said the move would greatly benefit the environment and the natural ecosystem on the island which the tourism sector largely relied on.

Ms O'Neill said having such power supplies would help sustain the environment.

"It is a good move and this will largely benefit our pristine ecosystems which people around the world come to see," she said.

"The move does not only benefit the tourism sector but the island as a whole including its future generations."

Meanwhile, Taveuni boat owner Martha Prasad said the move was a good one, adding it would save people the cost of fuel.

Ms Prasad said most importantly it would ensure the island was pollution free.

Announcing the 2017-2018 National Budget Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed Government would partner with the Green Growth Institute to explore the options of transitioning the islands of Taveuni and Ovalau to electricity generation that was 100 per cent renewable.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) had shown interest to finance the project.