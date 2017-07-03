Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taveuni's tourism sector to greatly benefit

Luke Rawalai
Monday, July 03, 2017

THE tourism sector on Taveuni is expected to benefit from plans by Government to implement 100 per cent renewable energy on the island.

Taveuni Palms Resort co-owner Collin O'Neill said the move would greatly benefit the environment and the natural ecosystem on the island which the tourism sector largely relied on.

Ms O'Neill said having such power supplies would help sustain the environment.

"It is a good move and this will largely benefit our pristine ecosystems which people around the world come to see," she said.

"The move does not only benefit the tourism sector but the island as a whole including its future generations."

Meanwhile, Taveuni boat owner Martha Prasad said the move was a good one, adding it would save people the cost of fuel.

Ms Prasad said most importantly it would ensure the island was pollution free.

Announcing the 2017-2018 National Budget Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed Government would partner with the Green Growth Institute to explore the options of transitioning the islands of Taveuni and Ovalau to electricity generation that was 100 per cent renewable.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) had shown interest to finance the project.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64150.6225
JPY 56.011253.0112
GBP 0.37870.3707
EUR 0.43270.4207
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.64640.6214
USD 0.49610.4791

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sign up or miss out
  2. Interest to contest
  3. SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA
  4. Horn stuns Pacquiao at home
  5. Airline flies to Adelaide
  6. SODELPA's new start
  7. Dialogue on village laws ends
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Upgrade and expansion
  10. Vocea to draw up programs aimed to create healthy life

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. He's the man Thursday (29 Jun)