SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA

Aqela Susu
Monday, July 03, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has vowed to train more local professionals to manage and operate the Fiji Roads Authority and not rely on expatriates if they come into power after the 2018 election.

In a statement issued yesterday, SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his disappointment on the recent resignation of FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

"SODELPA is disappointed with the treatment given by the FRA to its contracted local qualified professional engineers, surveyors, valuers, project management personnel as well as technicians who receive low pay, lack security of tenure and stability in their employment," he said.

Mr Rabuka added a SODELPA government would accelerate the training and development of local technicians on and off the jobs to take up these positions instead of relying on expatriates.

When contacted for a comment yesterday, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar refused to comment on the matter.








