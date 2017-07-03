Youth club recognises members for contribution

/ Front page / News

THE United Samabula North Youth Club held its excellence awards day yesterday to recognise the contribution of members.

Headed by former senior police officer, Kelepi Gucake, the group was established six months ago in a bid to keep youths and children away from crime.

"This is also a dedication service to celebrate the achievements in the last six months," he said.

The club now runs a farm at Bureta St in Samabula which they use as their base.

Mr Gucake said the youths planted different crops that were expected to be harvested later this year.

He said the money generated from the sale will be shared among the club members for school, work or other avenues.

"This initiative is to explore the potential of these youths to become better citizens and leaders in the future," Mr Gucake said.

"This is a critical stage. These youths will be our future leaders so we want to invest in themselves.

"All we want now is for Government to provide us with a community hall which we can use as a resource centre or day care for our children who are also part of the club."

One of the club's achievements the past six months is the construction of a footpath from the main road to their park and ground.