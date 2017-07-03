FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

There was a work colleague who often had problems with operating electrical appliances.

Operating items such as an iron, electric oven or even the starter for a stove would often end in some sort of misfortune. This had happened enough times that she had been effectively banned from working with electrical appliances within her own home.

However, one day the colleague needed to whip up a quick lunch and thought she would be safe heating up tin corned beef in the microwave. Besides, they are one of the simplest appliances to use.

So after placing the contents of the tinned corned beef in the oven and starting the timer, she went about preparing the rest of her lunch. But she had forgotten that the time was set for 10 minutes and when she checked back on the microwave, the corned beef had splattered all over the inside after being super heated.

Oilei, it reminded Beachcomber of the time a colleague tried to boil an egg in a microwave with similar results.