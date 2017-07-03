Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Interest to contest

Aqela Susu
Monday, July 03, 2017

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka have confirmed that all parties have received more than enough applications from members expressing interest to contest next year's election.

With next year's poll dates yet to be set, all leaders said they would not rush with the process because there was still time on their side.

Prof Prasad said they were focusing on the 2017/2018 National Budget that was recently announced.

"We are not talking about our candidates yet. We are talking about the budget right now," he said.

"The selection committee for the party will be meeting later in July to look at the first preliminary round of assessments of the applications for the general election in 2018.

"There have been a lot of applications coming in."

Mr Chaudhry said all details about their candidates and the number of people who had applied were "confidential" at this stage.

"The information is confidential until the candidates are finalised. We have received enough applications, more than what we need," Mr Chaudhry said.

"We haven't got a date as yet, we still have a date to sort out things. There is plenty of time.

It will have to go through the management board.

We are not going to announce our candidates any time soon, we will wait a little while."

Meanwhile, Mr Rabuka confirmed they had received 126 applications.

"The people should expect to see people who are willing and are capable of serving the people. There should be a good mix of young and experience as well as a good number of women who are selected because of their capabilities rather than their gender.

"I maintain that it will be very hard when we shall be fighting against the incumbents."








