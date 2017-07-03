Fiji Time: 1:57 PM on Monday 3 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dialogue on village laws ends

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, July 03, 2017

CONSULTATIONS on the village bylaws around the country have been completed, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.

Mr Katonitabua described the consultations as a success.

"We also received a lot of positive submissions from the 14 provinces and we are compiling it together with the proposed bylaws," he said.

"We are fitting the submissions into its appropriate sections of the proposed bylaws and once we are done, we will then submit it.

"But right now, it is very important for our team to include the submissions made during the consultations around the country."

He said the final copy of the village bylaws would be submitted to the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Mr Katonitabua said the submissions included new laws that were not included in the bylaws.

"Before the final copy is submitted to the board, we will need to include the new submissions from the public and hand it over for their final decision," he said.

In an earlier interview, Mr Katonitabua said if the board felt a second round of consultations was needed, then the committee would revisit villages.

"This will allow us to inform the villagers about the final version of the bylaws and what it contains," he said.

"This is also necessary because the villagers will need to sight the final copy before it is taken to Cabinet and Parliament."

Clauses of note in the bylaws include one that states all vehicles approaching a village should slow down and villagers who fail to attend village meetings without informing the headman will be penalised.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64150.6225
JPY 56.011253.0112
GBP 0.37870.3707
EUR 0.43270.4207
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.64640.6214
USD 0.49610.4791

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sign up or miss out
  2. Interest to contest
  3. SODELPA vows to train locals for FRA
  4. Horn stuns Pacquiao at home
  5. Airline flies to Adelaide
  6. SODELPA's new start
  7. Dialogue on village laws ends
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Upgrade and expansion
  10. Vocea to draw up programs aimed to create healthy life

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. He's the man Thursday (29 Jun)