Dialogue on village laws ends

CONSULTATIONS on the village bylaws around the country have been completed, says Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.

Mr Katonitabua described the consultations as a success.

"We also received a lot of positive submissions from the 14 provinces and we are compiling it together with the proposed bylaws," he said.

"We are fitting the submissions into its appropriate sections of the proposed bylaws and once we are done, we will then submit it.

"But right now, it is very important for our team to include the submissions made during the consultations around the country."

He said the final copy of the village bylaws would be submitted to the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Mr Katonitabua said the submissions included new laws that were not included in the bylaws.

"Before the final copy is submitted to the board, we will need to include the new submissions from the public and hand it over for their final decision," he said.

In an earlier interview, Mr Katonitabua said if the board felt a second round of consultations was needed, then the committee would revisit villages.

"This will allow us to inform the villagers about the final version of the bylaws and what it contains," he said.

"This is also necessary because the villagers will need to sight the final copy before it is taken to Cabinet and Parliament."

Clauses of note in the bylaws include one that states all vehicles approaching a village should slow down and villagers who fail to attend village meetings without informing the headman will be penalised.