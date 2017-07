/ Front page / News

Update: 7:54PM NEW WORLD supermarket gave $100 to the Suva netball players who are in the national Under-21 team for the 2017 Youth World Cup that will be held in Botswana next week.

The company's community manager, Emosi Tukila, said the money was for the girls to use on their trip.

The team departs tomorrow for the South African country.

Meanwhile, there are seven players from Suva who will be representing Fiji at the event.