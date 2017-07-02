Fiji Time: 8:32 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: $77m for peacekeeping missions

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 7:52PM ONGOING initiatives to support the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in conflict zones around the world has been further supported for the 2017-2018 financial year.

A total of $79.3 million has been allocated for two major areas under this initiative.

Of that, $2m has been allocated to Blackrock Integrated Peacekeeping Centre that operates as a facility to house and train troops who are deployed on peacekeeping missions as ongoing capital works are carried out to make the centre fully operational.

The budgetary allocation will fund the commencement of civil works to carry out the design scoping for permanent accommodation blocks for troops being deployed.

The larger chunk of $77.3m is allocated for peacekeeping missions to support the deployment of RFMF personnel deployed to missions in Syria, Iraq and Sinai.

There are presently 1100 RFMF and Fiji Police Force personnel serving in conflict zones.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. iTaukei men on Leonidas
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  9. Permit freeze query
  10. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  6. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)