2017-2018 Budget: $77m for peacekeeping missions

Update: 7:52PM ONGOING initiatives to support the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in conflict zones around the world has been further supported for the 2017-2018 financial year.

A total of $79.3 million has been allocated for two major areas under this initiative.

Of that, $2m has been allocated to Blackrock Integrated Peacekeeping Centre that operates as a facility to house and train troops who are deployed on peacekeeping missions as ongoing capital works are carried out to make the centre fully operational.

The budgetary allocation will fund the commencement of civil works to carry out the design scoping for permanent accommodation blocks for troops being deployed.

The larger chunk of $77.3m is allocated for peacekeeping missions to support the deployment of RFMF personnel deployed to missions in Syria, Iraq and Sinai.

There are presently 1100 RFMF and Fiji Police Force personnel serving in conflict zones.