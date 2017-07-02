Fiji Time: 8:32 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Old prison assessed for potential heritage site

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 7:32PM A STRUCTURAL assessment that will be conducted on the main cell block of the old Suva Prison will determine whether it can be restored and listed as a national heritage site.

And the Government has announced a budgetary allocation of $150,000 to fund this assessment.

A new initiative that has been budgeted for as well is the upgrade of public cemeteries, and additional civil works to improve drainage and ground conditions at the Nasinu Cemetery.

A total of $400,000 has been allocated for that initiative.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. iTaukei men on Leonidas
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  9. Permit freeze query
  10. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  6. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)