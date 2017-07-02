2017-2018 Budget: Old prison assessed for potential heritage site

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:32PM A STRUCTURAL assessment that will be conducted on the main cell block of the old Suva Prison will determine whether it can be restored and listed as a national heritage site.

And the Government has announced a budgetary allocation of $150,000 to fund this assessment.

A new initiative that has been budgeted for as well is the upgrade of public cemeteries, and additional civil works to improve drainage and ground conditions at the Nasinu Cemetery.

A total of $400,000 has been allocated for that initiative.