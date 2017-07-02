'Know Your Neighbour' campaign launched

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SC Samisoni Viriviri and SC Joeli Lutumailagi with residents of Makosoi Place at Kalabu Stage 2 as they help spread the word on the 'Know your neighbours' community policing campaign. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:25PM THE Fiji Police Force has called on members of the public's assistance in their fight against crime following the launch of their 'Know Your Neighbours' campaign.

The campaign is being adopted by the community policing unit as a means of addressing serious crimes.

Director community policing Senior Superintendent of Police Waqa Cavuilati said the concept was something similar to their neighbourhood watch-zone program.

"The main aim of the campaign is to encourage members of the public to develop an understanding of those living in their neighbourhood as a way of looking out for each other and keeping criminal elements at bay," SSP Cavuilati said.

"When you don't know the person living next to you, it will be hard to know if people you see there are strangers or occupants of the house.

"So if someone walked in and stole things in front of you, you would be oblivious to the fact that a crime is being committed.

"However, this will all change if you know your neighbours because if there is any suspicious activity, you can always call them up and clarify."

SSP Cavuilati said while may think of this as prying, it really was about looking out for each other, adding it was better to be safe than sorry.