2017-2018 Budget: $50k to introduce cell detectors

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 7:15PM AMID capital works to be carried out at various correctional facilities around the country, a three-year-procurement program has been introduced that will see to the introduction of cell censor detectors.

And a component cost of the $38.7million Fiji Corrections Service budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, is the $50,000 budgetary allocation to acquire cell censor detectors to prevent the flow of contraband in and our of correctional centres.

Under the program as well is the allocation of $100,000 to commence the set-up of new communication equipment at all correctional centres.








