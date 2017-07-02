2017-2018 Budget: Fiji to host Asia Pacific corrections conference

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM GOVERNMENT has allocated $279,095 for the Fiji Corrections Service to host 180 participants from 18 countries at the Asia Pacific Conference for Corrections Administration.

The conference will be held in Fiji in November later this year, and is anticipated to provide a platform for networking and boost regional cooperation.

The FCS has a number of new initiatives, which has been budgeted for to be executed in this 2017-2018 financial year.

Also, $100,000 is allocated to start a three-year procurement program to acquire workshop tools for the Nasinu Correctional Centre to improve the quality of rehabilitation programs.

The Rehabilitation Policy guides the implementation of programs to reduce recidivism through skills development to increase employment opportunities and improve the chances for successful reintegration of released inmates into the community.