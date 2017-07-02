2017-2018 Budget: Duty free on aquaculture items

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fish supplied to PAFCO will be VAT zero-rated. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:53PM THE fiscal import and import excise duties on items on items imported for use in the aquaculture industry has been eliminated.

The Government announced this in its 2017-2018 Budget as one of the incentives introduced to support Fiji's fishing industry, and the ordinary Fijians who depend on fishing to support their livelihoods.

Another incentive involves fish supplied to PAFCO, which will be VAT zero-rated, and supplies will be accorded an Export Income Deduction incentive.

Regulatory amendment, particularly Customs Regulation 91 that now requires all vessels that engage in the transhipment of fish pay the fish levy of $450 a tonne.

Mother vessels, however, will be excluded from the levy.