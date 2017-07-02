Fiji Time: 8:32 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Duty free on aquaculture items

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 6:53PM THE fiscal import and import excise duties on items on items imported for use in the aquaculture industry has been eliminated.

The Government announced this in its 2017-2018 Budget as one of the incentives introduced to support Fiji's fishing industry, and the ordinary Fijians who depend on fishing to support their livelihoods.

Another incentive involves fish supplied to PAFCO, which will be VAT zero-rated, and supplies will be accorded an Export Income Deduction incentive.

Regulatory amendment, particularly Customs Regulation 91 that now requires all vessels that engage in the transhipment of fish pay the fish levy of $450 a tonne.

Mother vessels, however, will be excluded from the levy.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. iTaukei men on Leonidas
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  9. Permit freeze query
  10. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  6. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)