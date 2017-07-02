SODELPA receives 100-plus applications

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:41PM THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has received more than 100 applications from its members wishing to contest the 2018 general elections under a SODELPA ticket.

With the closure of the party's candidacy applications last week, party leader Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed the party had received 126 applications, which also included some members of Opposition parties.

He said Fijians should expect to see a variety of experienced people in their line-up for the next polls.

"The people should expect to see people who are willing and are capable of serving the people. There should be a good mix of young and experience, as well as a good number of women who are selected because of their capabilities rather than their gender," Mr Rabuka said.

