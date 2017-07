/ Front page / News

Update: 6:30PM THE threshold for the Water Resource Tax has been increased.

The 2017-2018 Budget announcement details the increase from 3,500,000 litres a month 9,999,999 litres a month.

A tax of 1 per cent a litre will apply on extraction of up to 9,999,999 litres of water a month.

And a tax of 18 cents a litre will apply on monthly extractions of 10,000,000 litres of water and above.