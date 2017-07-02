Fiji Time: 8:32 PM on Sunday 2 July

2017-2018 Budget: Incentives to boost construction

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 6:20PM A NUMBER of incentives have been introduced to spur construction in the country.

With the formulation of tax policies taking note of the rapid growth in Fiji's construction sector, partly attributed to the widespread effort to improve resilience to the effects of climate change, the new incentives are anticipated to reduce costs.

Construction tax measures such as the reduction of fiscal import duty on fabricated steel structures from 32 per cent to 5 per cent, and the reduced fiscal import duty on insulated (electrical) cables from 32 per cent to 15 per cent provided Fijian standards are met.

The fiscal import duty on glues, epoxies, sealer, protective coatings, polishes and creams, and similar appropriations is reduced from 15 per cent to 5 per cent.

There is also a reduction in fiscal import duty on steel and aluminum louver frames from 32 per cent to 5 per cent, while the import excise duty increased from 0 to 5 per cent.








